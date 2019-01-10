“We can’t meet our full potential without this new format,” Bertram said in an interview. “I was surprised, whenever we did research, how much customers wanted to be able to prepare their own food. That’s where I saw the opportunity. People want shortcuts and hacks. They are inspired by the chefs in Philly and want to recreate those dishes, and they don’t always have access to the best ingredients, and we’re going to solve that for them.”