Thomas Jefferson University is in exclusive talks with Temple University to buy Fox Chase Cancer Center, the two nonprofit Philadelphia institutions said Thursday.
Temple University announced in June that it was considering the sale of Fox Chase and Jeanes Hospital as part of a plan to improve the financial condition of its Temple University Health System. Temple University Hospital serves as the de facto safety-net hospital for North Philadelphia.
Temple bought Fox Chase in 2012 for $84 million as part of an effort , under chief executive Larry Kaiser, to make the system more financially sustainable by expanding to more complex services.
Jefferson and Temple have entered into a 90-day negotiating period. They will also negotiate the possible sale of Temple’s interest in Health Partners Plan, a managed-care company in Philadelphia.