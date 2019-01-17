The King Day bell-ringing, at the Liberty Bell pavilion, was scheduled Monday this year, to be led by Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of Urban One and TV One Cable Television -- if the commemorators could get into the Liberty Bell. Calls to the ceremony’s sponsor, the Philadelphia Martin Luther King, Jr. Association for Nonviolence, Inc., weren’t returned Wednesday and Thursday morning. Board members reached by phone said they haven’t been told of an alternate location.