The King Day National Bell Ceremony is not going to happen at the Liberty Bell pavilion this year, another casualty of the federal shutdown.
With the National Park Service stopped, the Independence Historic Trust made an appeal to local corporations and other groups to raise nearly $40,000, in $5,000 to $10,000 increments, to pay staff to reopen Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell for tourists on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, park and corporate sources told the Inquirer.
Wawa, the Eagles, the Philadelphia Foundation and developer Tom Scannapieco were among the corporate and nonprofit donors who responded this week.
But they weren’t enough by themselves, so the park will stay dark, locking out the National Bell Ceremony, held yearly on King Day since national legislation signed by President Ronald Reagan was enacted in 1987. The ceremony typically honors political and spiritual leaders, ranging in recent years from Archbishop Charles Chaput to the daughters of Malcolm X, Ilyasah Shabazz and Malaak Shabazz.
The King Day bell-ringing, at the Liberty Bell pavilion, was scheduled Monday this year, to be led by Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of Urban One and TV One Cable Television -- if the commemorators could get into the Liberty Bell. Calls to the ceremony’s sponsor, the Philadelphia Martin Luther King, Jr. Association for Nonviolence, Inc., weren’t returned Wednesday and Thursday morning. Board members reached by phone said they haven’t been told of an alternate location.
“If we could find four corporations to each give $10,000, it could be accomplished. If we raise more, we can remain open for additional days,” according to an appeal received by area corporations and charities, which also referenced the King bell-ringing. But not enough responded on time to get the Bell and Hall back up.
“In addition to the lack of funding, this weekend’s weather was taken into consideration, as well as the short notice” to get federal workers back from furlough, said Joyce Walker, deputy director of the trust.
Her group said staffing costs for the Bell and Hall, the park’s most popular attractions, run from $11,000 to $14,000 a day, varying with events and holiday requirements.
There may be higher-profile public servants who aren’t getting paid -- the Coast Guard fighting winter storms, the Internal Revenue Service delaying tax refund checks, among others -- but Philadelphia is among the cities most dependent on government-backed historic tourism to keep its restaurants and hotels busy and city tax coffers full.
It’s different in that other historic center, Boston, where civic groups mobilized, in some cases, long before the National Park Service arrived in its brick and stone Colonial district, and continue to fundraise and oversee historic buildings and programs.
As a result, while the park service warns on its Web site that “National Park Service facilities and services in Boston are closed,” major attractions in that city’s historic area are run by private nonprofits and remain open -- including the Paul Revere House, the U.S.S. Constitution and the Old North Church, among others.
The National Constitution Center and the Independence Visitors Center, though located in the park on Independence Mall, have a similar private status in Philadelphia and remain open despite the federal shutdown. So does the Betsy Ross House, which is owned by the City of Philadelphia.
In Philadelphia, lines of disappointed tourists formed outside the Bell and Hall on Dec. 21 after unpaid park service staff closed the attractions. Visit Philly, the promotion group funded from the city’s hotel tax, donated $33,000 to keep the park attraction open on top tourist days during the busy weekend before New Year’s.
But such spending “is not sustainable for nonprofits, obviously,” said the trust’s Walker. She said her group and its partners “are preparing to fundraise for the upcoming President’s Day weekend.” Maybe with more time the organizers can bring in more donors.
Tourism dips in the weeks after New Year’s, but last year visitors to the Bell rose from around 70,000 in January to over 100,000 in February, which includes President’s Day weekend, according to park service data.
A 2017 report by the National Park Service claimed visitors to Independence Park spent nearly $300 million in the region, supporting more than 4,000 jobs -- and that each day the park is closed costs businesses and the city’s tax covers more than $1 million.
President Trump ordered the government shutdown after congressional Democrats refused to back more than $5 billion in funding for structures he has proposed to build along the Mexican border, which he says will block illegal immigrants. Democratic leaders question whether the project will provide efficient protection from illegal drugs, criminals or terrorists.