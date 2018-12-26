President Trump’s misplaced economic policies already had stock investors looking for the door, but given the political chaos he is creating they are now running through it. In just the past few days he has attacked the Federal Reserve’s independence, cavalierly shut down parts of the federal government, and ushered out of his administration a string of senior officials and aides. Then there are the looming investigations into a long list of the President’s potential misdeeds that appear to be coming to a head.