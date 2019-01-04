They want to know all about you, and they’re growing: Robocall-supply firm eLocal and bodily-fluids-testing specialist OraSure each reported acquiring two other firms on Friday.
eLocal, the Conshohocken sales-lead firm that finds your smartphone number and consumer data and feeds it to the robocall industry, has accelerated its consolidation of rival “pay-per-lead” and “pay-per-call” firms, acquiring Felix and CityGrid from billionaire Barry Diller’s InterActiveCorp. (IAC), New York.
The deal follows last fall’s eLocal acquisition of Ring Router, a Pasadena, Calif.-based supplier of customer leads to insurance companies. InterActive officials referred questions about the deal to eLocal, which won’t say what it paid for Felix and CityGrid. InterActive chairman Diller ran West Chester-based QVC, the home-shopping TV network, in the early 1990s, when it was owned by Comcast. Interactive shares were up 5 percent, to about $182, at mid-afternoon, beating the market averages.
In a statement, eLocal CEO Bruce Aronow called CitiGrid, which employed 178 before the sale, and Felix, which employed 38, “early leaders in performance-based marketing” that will now “partner, rather than compete” with eLocal. Chief revenue officer Jill Labert added there are “tremendous synergies” between the firms, implying cost savings from the combination. The buyer had no immediate comment on future staffing levels.
CityGrid grew by linking local-business advertisers to popular Websites and phone apps through local subsidiaries including Citysearch, Insider Pages and Urbanspoon. CityGrid then turned toward pay-per-lead and pay-per-call services after Interactive acquired Felix from Yext in 2012.
The acquisition spree follows a $25 million investment in eLocal in late 2017 by LLR Partners, the 20-year-old Philadelphia private-equity firm, founded by investor Ira Lubert and his partners, who invest for clients including the Pennsylvania state workers' (SERS) and teachers' (PSERS) pension systems.
eLocal is run by Aronow, who is also a principal at Rockland Partners, a West Philadelphia-based estate firm. Announcing LLR’s investment in November 2017, Aronow called LLR, with its history of expansion investments in small firms, "an easy choice to help us pursue our growth ambition,” given rapid changes in the advertising and sales business as consumers adopt smartphones, with unlisted numbers, as their main communications and payment devices.
Before LLR bought in, eLocal focused on finding customers for local home services, debt collection and law firms. Aronow said he would use his firm’s proprietary targeting technology, which"only costs (clients) money when the phone rings” and a lead is confirmed, plus LLR’s capital, to diversify into other sectors “that value live phone calls and leads.”
Separately, OraSure Technologies Inc., the Bethlehem company that collects saliva samples for DNA testing, said it has agreed to buy Belgium-based Novosanis, which makes the Colli-Pee urine-collection and testing systems, and two-year-old Minnesota-based CoreBiome, which specializes in “microbiome sample collection with end-to-end laboratory services of sample processing, sequencing, and bioniformatics” for drug, farm-supply and research firms. As the overall stock market rose Friday, Orasure shares were up 3 percent, to $11.74, around mid-afternoon.
OraSure is run by Steve Tang, who joined the company last year after a decade running the University City Science Center, the office and lab landlord partnership led by Penn, Drexel and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The company, which expects sales to top $46.5 million this year, didn’t immediately say how much it was paying, but said the two acquisitions should add more than $4 million to net sales this year.
In a statement, Tang said Orasure’s acquisitions “add differentiated products” that will boost sales and profits, helping OraSure’s DNA Genotek subsidiary "to cultivate commercial customers, key opinion leaders and academic collaborators.”
CoreBiome was co-founded in 2016 by Dan Knights and two colleagues at the University of Minnesota. CoreBiome’s BoosterShot platform “allows researchers to efficiently run high-resolution DNA sequencing on thousands of microbiome samples,” said Knights in a statement. He and Tang called it a fast-growing business.
Men use Novosanis' Colli-Pee to give “easy-to-use" secure urine samples for prostate and bladder cancer. Tang also hopes to use it to test for sexually-transmitted diseases. Colli-Pee “is complementary to Orasure’s” saliva-testing products, and the combination should accelerate growth, said Novosanis cofounder Vanessa Vankerckhoven in a statement.