DuckDuckGo, a Paoli-based internet search site, has acquired the domain “Duck.com” from rival Google.
The privacy-centric search engine complained in July that Google owned Duck.com and redirected the link to Google search. That “consistently confuses DuckDuckGo users,” the company said at the time.
Duck.com now redirects to DuckDuckGo.com.
DuckDuckGo chief executive Gabriel Weinberg would not say whether his company paid for the domain.
Google obtained the Duck.com domain in 2010 when the web giant acquired the successor of The Duck Corp., a Google spokesperson said in July.