Shares of DNB, based in Downingtown, are up $1 to $32.07 since J. Abbott R. Cooper, of the ocean-side resort of Jupiter, Fla., and John B. Thompson II, of New York’s Upper East Side, filed this public notice with the SEC, attacking the bank’s management. Even with its recent increase, the share price remains below the stock’s all-time highs of over $35 a share last September and October, before the market’s late-year plunge.