The biggest bank based in Pennsylvania’s richest county is under attack by out-of-state private investors, who allege corporate governance failures at DNB Financial Corp. and want the bank to be put up for sale to new owners.
In calling for change, the dissidents cite the “lackluster” stock performance of DNB and its “insulting” treatment of public shareholders when the bank paid out $432,000 last year to a former executive who the dissidents say wasn’t entitled to it.
Shares of DNB, based in Downingtown, are up $1 to $32.07 since J. Abbott R. Cooper, of the ocean-side resort of Jupiter, Fla., and John B. Thompson II, of New York’s Upper East Side, filed this public notice with the SEC, attacking the bank’s management. Even with its recent increase, the share price remains below the stock’s all-time highs of over $35 a share last September and October, before the market’s late-year plunge.
“Given the lackluster performance of (DNB Financial’s) common stock” since buying Philadelphia-based East River Bank in 2016, plus DNB’s “lack of strategic direction and governance failures,” Thompson and Cooper demanded that DNB “immediately (hire) independent, nationally recognized investment bankers” in order to “review all strategic alternatives, including a sale,” and evaluate whether this would be more profitable for shareholders than trying to stay independent, given risks to the national and Philadelphia-area economy.
In its reply Wednesday, DNB avoided responding to the dissidents' specific allegations, but added that the bank was sympathetic to their goal: “We welcome open communications with our shareholders and we consider ideas that may support the creation of shareholder value,” according to an email statement from Jonathan T. McGrain, senior vice president and director of sales and marketing.
Last year, senior executives Christopher P. McGill, who had sold Philadelphia’s East River Bank to DNB in 2016, and chief banking officer Vince Liuzzi, a Wells Fargo veteran, left DNB. McGill is now an executive at rival Bryn Mawr Trust.
Liuzzi collected $433,500 in DNB severance pay, which Cooper and Thompson in their filing say Liuzzi “was not contractually entitled to.” They refer to the payment as a “governance failure” which DNB tried to justify with a “false” claim the company had gone through a “change in control” that would have triggered severance payments.
Cooper and Thompson direct a fund called CT Opportunity Partners I LP, which was organized by Capital Trust Inc., a New York investment company chaired by Chicago real estate billionaire Sam Zell, and whose management group was later sold to Blackstone Group, the New York investment firm headed by billionaire investor Steve Schwarzman, an Abington native.
Cooper’s and Thompson’s group have acquired a total of 6.5 percent of DNB stock, ranking them among the bank’s largest owners. If DNB management, headed by chief executive William J. Hieb and board chairman James H. Thornton, a Connecticut hospital consultant, were to resist their demands, the dissident investors could try to rally other shareholders to elect new directors and pressure management to give in.
DNB remained independent, while larger Chester County banks were absorbed by out-of-town lenders such as Wells Fargo and BB&T, under its longtime chief executive and board chairman, William S. Latoff, before his death in 2016.
With 10 branches in Chester County, 2 in Philadelphia and 3 in other suburbs, DNB manages Chester County deposits totalling nearly $700 million, up from $400 million ten years ago. That’s about 6.7 percent of all Chester County deposits, up from 6.3 percent a decade earlier.
If DNB went up for sale, and larger banks with significant local assets such as Citizens, BB&T or Chase found it too small to be worth the trouble of acquiring, its branch network could be attractive to one of the handful of remaining larger locally-based banks, such as WSFS, of Wilmington; Univest, of Souderton; or Bryn Mawr Trust.