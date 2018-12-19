Facebook’s troubles with Cambridge Analytica came to light in March, after Wylie revealed that the political firm sought to create “psychographic” profiles about social-media users — by analyzing their Facebook data — and target them with messages that preyed on their hopes and fears. Among those affected were half of D.C. residents, said Racine, the district’s attorney general, when he announced his lawsuit in a call with reporters. Citing the region’s consumer-protection law, Racine contended that Facebook misled users about the security of their data, made it difficult for users to control their privacy settings, and failed to inform them promptly after discovering Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed personal information.