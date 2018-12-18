But instead of restarting its new unit to make the volatile raw material on site from common ethanol (the alcohol that gets you drunk), Croda is still shipping in rail tankers full of volatile ethylene oxide, made in the U.S. mostly at plants along the Gulf Coast. Ethylene oxide is explosive; crews sprayed water on the facility and its supply pipes to dissipate it and eliminate the risk of catastrophic fire. The chemical is also considered a carcinogen for people regularly exposed to it over time.