Hollywood is dishing about the latest celebrity coupling: Philly-born Tucker Roberts, 28, who, uh, has some close ties to media giant Comcast Corp., and actress Olivia Munn. She starred in X-Men: Apocalypse and most recently had a thing with Packers QB Aaron Rogers.
Photographers shot them on Sunday on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, shopping for around an hour. According to the eyewitness, the couple was very affectionate, “holding hands, looking into each other’s eyes, hugging, and one point, Tucker put his arm around her," according to etonline.com.
Comcast had no comment.
“While Olivia has been the subject of dating rumors in the past, this is her first major PDA since splitting from Aaron Rodgers,” swooned Hollywood Life.
The snarky Jezebel headlined its story: “Olivia Munn has Unearthed a Most Useful Alleged New Boyfriend.”
The outgoing Tucker Roberts is the son of Brian Robert, Comcast CEO and chairman, and his wife Aileen. The younger Roberts only this year stepped into the limelight as head of the Comcast Spectactor’s Fusion esports team. Tucker’s grandfather Ralph co-founded the company in the 1960s with partners, and his son, Brian, has run it since the 1990s. Through NBCUniversal, the Philadelphia company is one of the nation’s largest producers of movies and television shows.
Munn was born in Oklahoma City in 1980 and began her acting career in 2004. Her firm credits include Magic Mike (2012), Deliver Us from Evil (2014), Mortdecai (2014), in addition to X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), Wikipedia says.