The outgoing Tucker Roberts is the son of Brian Robert, Comcast CEO and chairman, and his wife Aileen. The younger Roberts only this year stepped into the limelight as head of the Comcast Spectactor’s Fusion esports team. Tucker’s grandfather Ralph co-founded the company in the 1960s with partners, and his son, Brian, has run it since the 1990s. Through NBCUniversal, the Philadelphia company is one of the nation’s largest producers of movies and television shows.