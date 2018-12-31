Comcast’s Telemundo unit will pay $495,000 to settle allegations that some stations failed to air enough children’s programming and incorrectly reported information to the Federal Communications Commission.
The FCC said the stations preempted required educational programming for live sports coverage and didn’t reschedule the kids' shows. The agreement with the FCC also settles issues involving stations' failing to file quarterly reports on time, and either omitting or erring what it presented in “significant numbers” of children’s programming reports.
The issues date back as far as 1996, and stations preempted children’s shows for events including the Summer and Winter Olympics, according to NBC/Telemundo.
“NBC/Telemundo worked with the FCC to resolve all outstanding matters in a cooperative and constructive manner,” a spokesperson said. “The NBC and Telemundo owned stations have a long and rich legacy of delivering high-quality programming to viewers of all ages, including our youngest audience members.”