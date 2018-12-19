Hogan, a Republican who was elected Chester County’s DA in 2011, said his attention was drawn to the Mariner East project recently after a September explosion of a natural gas pipeline owned by Energy Transfer Partners in Beaver County, near Pittsburgh, which he said “changed speculation into tangible danger and destruction.” He also visited the homes of residents near Exton in November that were affected by sinkholes in March. “The concerns and fears of those citizens were both disturbing and heart-wrenching,” he said.