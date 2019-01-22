The agreement links a struggling indoor football league with a city recovering after five casinos closed from 2014 to 2016. Two Atlantic City casinos reopened under new ownership last year. For the league, the new franchise comes at turbulent times as well. It lost eight teams between 2015 and 2016, and if not for two new franchises in 2017, the league might have come to a swift end, the Inquirer reported in June.