"But, it looks like the board may not have gone far enough in reforming its executive compensation.” Lally said, citing a report by Institutional Shareholder Services, an advisory firm. Even though CEO Eric J. Foss’ total pay declined in 2018 to $16 million from $16.3 million the year before because of a lower annual incentive, it remained high relative to peers, according to the shareholder advisory firm. In particular, the advisory firm pointed to $250,000 for personal use of the company aircraft.