Airbnb hosts in Pennsylvania collectively earned $122 million in net income from roughly 1 million guests in 2018, the home rental service company announced Monday.
Roughly 40 percent of the guests and income came from Philadelphia, where hosts made $47.7 million while welcoming 404,000 guests.
There are now 14,200 Pennsylvanians who rent out their homes through Airbnb, which allows users to book short-term rentals online. The San Francisco-based company said hosts typically earn $5,200 annually.
Airbnb would not provide figures for 2017.
Montgomery County led the southeast region with $2.3 million and 15,300 guests. Bucks County hosts made $1.9 million from 12,300 guests; Chester County hosts collected $1.6 million with 11,200 guests; Delaware County hosts earned $930,300 and had 7,800 guests.
In New Jersey, Airbnb hosts made $125.7 million with 742,800 guest arrivals.
Airbnb typically charges hosts a 3 percent service fee and guests up to 20 percent of the booking subtotal. In October, Airbnb said its rentals have generated more than $21.2 million in tax revenue across Pennsylvania since Philadelphia began taxing the stays in 2015.