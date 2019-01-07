The Acme supermarket in Gladwyne will be closed February 16 and all store stock liquidated.
“The store didn’t meet company goals,” said Acme spokeswoman Dana Ward. We have five stores in Lower Merion and unfortunately this store is lower volume compared with the others. We need to take the team and resources and move them to other locations.”
Ward said the closing had nothing to do with the so-called “grocery wars” that are upending the food retailing industry.
“Quite frankly, we own that area,” Ward said of Lower Merion. Acme operates additional stores in Bala Cynwyd, Bryn Mawr, Narberth and Wynnewood.
Acme purchased the lease for the Youngsford Road property in Gladwyne from SuperFresh and A&P in November 2015.
Ward said stores “are constantly being evaluated. The Gladwyne market was underperforming. It just didn’t make sense for us to continue operating this one.”
The chain, which once dominated the Philadelphia region, closed a supermarket in King of Prussia early last year. It has no immediate plans to scale back other outlets, Ward said.