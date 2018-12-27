The photograph with which it is paired, Day into Night (2015) by Ron Tarver, also has a very low horizon line, so that most of what we see is a cloudscape. It does not seem as overloaded with emotion or ambiguity as the Lathrop. With his subtle and effective use of color, the painter is able to evoke a mixture of emotions, from elation to regret all at once. The photographer attempts something similar, but, in this case at least, paint is a far more expressive medium than photography.