Nostalgic for the holiday kiddie shows of your youth? The South Street Cinema will show animated TV specials and cartoons for an hour and a half Sunday afternoon. It’s family-friendly, too. At night, there’s a screening of 1964′s extremely weird Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, hosted by the Legendary Wid.
Christmas shorts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., “Martians” film 7 p.m., South Street Cinema, 329 South St., $5 suggested donation (includes popcorn), 215-413-3713, southstreet.com
The annual holiday run of performances returns to the Wells Fargo Center. Miguel from Coco is making his Disney on Ice debut, and fan favorites Moana and Elsa from Frozen are back.
Noon and 4 p.m., with additional performances through Dec. 31, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $22 to $127 with additional fees, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
The National Museum of American Jewish History hosts its annual Christmas Day event, where children can enjoy face painting, live music from Emmy Award-winning Alex & the Kaleidoscope, balloon art, and more.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall, $12 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under, 215-923-3811, nmajh.org
Enjoy live entertainment at the African American Museum in Philadelphia in honor of Kwanzaa, the weeklong celebration of African heritage and culture.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with additional celebrations at the same times Saturday, African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St., $14 for adults, $10 for youth, students and seniors, 215-574-0380, aampmuseum.org
Philly Improv Theater delivers a three-night showcase of comedy acts, all trying to distill the wackiest, silliest, most sinister, and sweetest parts of 2018 into bite-size bits that will make you laugh.
7 to 8 p.m. with additional performances on Friday and Saturday, Philly Improv Theater, 2030 Sansom St., $12 general admission, $15 at the door, 267-233-1556, phillyimprovtheater.com
EDM heavy-hitters like ODESZA, Bassnectar, and RL Grime take over the Convention Center for a huge dance party. You must be 18 or over to attend.
5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., $159 and up, 215-418-4700, hijinxfest.com
Touring behind his new Bottle It In album, the Philly rocker plays the city’s big new venue. The Feelies and Snail Mail open.
8 p.m. the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., $29 to $54, 800-745-3000, themetphilly.com