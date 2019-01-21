Based on Nottage’s 2011-13 research into the deindustrialization of Reading — chosen, she says, because it was the poorest city of its size in the United States — Sweat is now the second-most produced play in the country. It’s not hard to see why. Nottage probed the conjoined economic and cultural grievances of marginalized workers with acuity and empathy years before many of those workers morphed into Trump voters.