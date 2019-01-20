In a production generally bent on distancing us from action and characters, we are most distanced from Romeo (Matteo Scammell). Even his mates seem not to get him. Flights of fancy ever interrupted, he can’t be reached. Not so Canales as Juliet: I loved her matter-of-fact reading of “If they do see you they will murder you.” Krista Apple gets not only laughs but also brilliant clarity and range out of the Nurse. Lindsay Smiling is a kush-smoking, regretful Friar Lawrence with an islands accent. And here’s to Suli Holum as a bitter Lady Capulet, hating on her husband (burly Steven Rishard) and his every overbearing move.