Written in the wake of the 1991 Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings, when sexual harassment was entering the country’s lexicon, Oleanna is something of a cop-out. It injects a note of postmodernist uncertainty into interactions that are often, if not always, relatively clear-cut. After all, Hill didn’t misunderstand her boss Clarence Thomas’s alleged fixations on both pornography and dating her. Either Hill lied or Thomas was way out of line.