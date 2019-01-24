It’s an Ivy League college in the Northwest in early 2016. Zoe is a student, Janine a professor. Each woman is, I must say, a caricature of the other woman’s view of her. (That’s a fault in this play, it must be said, but Niceties is too worthwhile not to rise above it.) A young black woman with rage, Zoe confuses justice with revenge. She moves quickly to hectoring and obscenity. Yet she also resents her professors seeing her as “a bomb about to go off,” which she certainly proves to be. (I wish that, as written, she had been given more self-awareness.) Janine is a prominent historian, concerned but also airily condescending (although unaware of it), just as blind to some things as she is aware of others. (It seems unlikely she’d be quite this patrician as of 2016, or make some of the blunders she makes; boy, are they bad.)