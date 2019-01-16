Under Donald T. Sanders’ direction, our attention is divided: Toscanini sometimes sits in a chair reading a score (this is not unlike watching paint dry) and other times frequently disappears from the stage for no discernible reason. Sometimes he pretends to conduct us. The audience is cast as the orchestra to be chastised or praised. He does not, in fact, conduct the five musicians (Mari Lee and Henry Wang on violin, Matthew Cohen on viola, Ari Evan on cello, Zhenni Li on piano, and Maximilian Morel on trumpet) who actually play. The music, ranging from Wagner’s “Liebestod” to Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, takes far more stage time than the script. If this weren’t confusing enough, we are also simultaneously directed to look in two additional directions: A “news” crawl informs us of the dates of events, such as Kristallnacht, which are then illustrated by projections on the upstage wall. Some of these images are art and some are clips from old newsreels.