Fabulation is about identity. Undine (Cherise Boothe) is being investigated by the FBI for “identity fraud.” That pretty much describes the last 14 years of her life: Having escaped from the Brooklyn ghetto life she was born into, this woman, originally named Sharona, has won scholarships that gave her access to a posh boarding school and then to Dartmouth, where she read Edith Wharton’s novel The Custom of the Country, about an ambitious social climber named Undine. Sharona renames herself Undine and proceeds to become a ferocious diva of a “boutique PR firm catering to the vanity and confusion of the African American nouveau riche.”