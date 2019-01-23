This show will appeal most to fans of Riordan’s book series; Tuesday’s opening saw the Merriam Theater packed with under-15s, some even in costume. But the show, which feels very short for its two-hour run time, jumps right into the story, and the often whiny lyrics will do little to engender interest (or sympathy) in those unfamiliar with Riordan’s characters or story lines. The humor yields some of the best moments, but overall, none of the songs would encourage me to replay them at home or find any lasting hook for repeated viewings.