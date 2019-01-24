The opening act is pleasantly amusing but leaves you little prepared for the hilarity to follow; the dizzying pace is so engaging you lose your sense of time. The cast need all those hotel room doors, as a mushrooming frenzy turns into a kind of human shell game. You wonder where Tito and Beppo are, which door they will pop out of, and how Ferrante can change his clothes so fast. And after all the madcap and mayhem, wordplay, parody, wit, and slapstick, after all the wrongful perceptions and mistaken identities, Ludwig sets his topsy-turvy world right.