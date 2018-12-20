Equal parts Tim Curry in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Gene Simmons (without the oleaginous nastiness) of KISS, with enough original Boris Karloff to steady the character, Huffman gave a sidesplitting master class in ad-libbing. He muttered, “I love it when kids cry!”, scowled at stray boos, stopped midline for pretend fights with the audience: “What? You, old lady? You want a piece of me?” He won everyone over to the bad guy’s side. One high point was the climax, when the Grinch tries to say, “Merry Christmas,” and just can’t: “Merry … Cracker? Merry … Cranapple?” The kids started shouting from their seats: “No! Christmas!” Get it right, will you please, Mr. Grinch? He looks out at us in exasperation, as in, Hey, look, I’m trying, gimme a second here.