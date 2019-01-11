Emily Mann, who has been artistic director and resident playwright at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton since 1990, will retire after the 2019-2020 season, the theater has announced.
Since she came to the McCarter, Mann, 66, has been a theatrical pioneer and guiding light for both the McCarter and the region, championing new and experimental theater as well as work by women and artists of color. In a statement, she said, “After what has been an extraordinary journey, it is time to pass the torch to the next generation of artistic directors,” mentioning future writing and directing ventures.
She has overseen more than 160 productions at McCarter, including more than 40 world premieres and almost 50 works she has personally directed. In 1994 the theater won a Tony award for outstanding regional theater, and Mann herself has won eight Obie awards and been nominated for two Tonys. She has also the recipient of a Peabody Award and a Guggenheim Fellowship.
The McCarter board of trustees announced that it will soon begin the search for a replacement for Mann.