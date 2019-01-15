November 1949: This was the big one, a pre-Broadway tryout at the Forrest Theatre for a new play, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Channing, 28, stepped on the boards for the first time as Lorelei Lee. It went on to a 741-performance smash run on Broadway and made Channing a star. She recalled in 1981 that in her very first number in her very first performance, she “messed up,” starting at the second verse first. The orchestra stopped, started again, and she repeated her mistake. “So I told the audience we were going to have to do it one more time,” she recalled. “ ‘Fine,’ they yelled, ‘we don’t care if you do it 10 times.’ So I just stood there until I calmed down, and we did it right the third time. The audience stood up and cheered. What a WONderful audience! They pulled me through!” She often said she loved Philly for giving her her start.