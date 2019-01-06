Many an orchestra or opera fan today claims to have heard her first Wagner emanate from beneath a horned helmet worn by Elmer J. Fudd (“Oh Brünnhilde, you are so lovely.”). I’m skeptical of the idea that these cartoons all by themselves were a gateway into classical music for large numbers of listeners. More likely it was the fact that classical music was just part of the atmosphere in the middle of the 20th century, and hearing this music on Saturday mornings was one more way to reinforce these tunes in your brain.