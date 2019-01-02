Daugherty took the show to the big five — the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, and Philadelphia Orchestra. Bugs Bunny on Broadway became, he said, “one of very first — if not the first — touring concert to have projected video or film and live music. Now, there are literally hundreds of concerts out there that are touring full-length movies and everything else. It’s become part of any orchestra’s standard season.”