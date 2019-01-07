♦ Merrily We Roll Along, Jan. 12-April 7. Fiasco Theatre Company at Roundabout offers this one for Stephen Sondheim fans (and we are legion). The subject of this show is show business and three old friends’ bumpy/grumpy friendship. Merrily is a musical with a checkered past. Since its premiere in 1981, which was a Broadway flop, there followed revision after revision, major production after major production. Its return to NYC is reason to rejoice. Playing at the Laura Pels Theatre, 111 W. 46th St.