New Year’s Day park visitors who upgrade to the 'Countdown with the Count’ dine-in event can join the famous numerating character in one of three early countdowns to 2019. Countdown reservations are $30 for adults and $13 for kids ages 2-9 — in addition to park admission — and include a buffet meal along with character autograph sessions and photo ops. Sesame Place sets off its New Year’s Eve fireworks at approximately 6:23 p.m., following the last parade of the day. Anyone inside the park can see enjoy display, synced to Sesame Place tunes.