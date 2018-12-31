Pickle, Dillsburg. Named for first settler Matthew Dill, this town has nothing to do with pickles, but it is celebrating its 25th annual Pickle Drop on New Year’s Eve. At 7 p.m. (which is midnight in Ireland, you see), Mrs. Pickle drops. She is followed at midnight (Dillsburg time) by Mr. Pickle. Once Mr. P. is in the barrel, the party continues with fireworks. Information: dillsburg.com/events.html.