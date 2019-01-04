Other highlights among purchases include three works by Cuban American artist Nestor Armando Gil, whose work was on view at PAFA last summer in the two-person exhibition “SWARM”; 155 prints spanning the career of the late Philadelphia artist Ruth Fine, all of which were created in the early 1960s; a self-portrait, Carried Beauty , (2018) by Nigerian American artist Toyin Ojih Odutola; and a commissioned drawing by Philadelphia artist Mark Stockton, The Poet in His Bedroom or Walt Whitman in repose amongst a chaos of papers in Camden in 1891.