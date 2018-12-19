But orchestra music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who will once again conduct the concert this year, “finds it a little bit easier if the guest artist is not necessarily a musician,” Rogers said. “That sounds counter-intuitive, but we want him and our musicians to be the focal point, and there have been instances where a performing musician comes in and brings their own band [to augment the orchestra] which sort of eclipses the orchestra, and that’s not what it’s all about.”