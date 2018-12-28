V.S. Naipaul, 85, won the Nobel Prize for fiction and nonfiction on empire, colonial repression, and the conflicts of cultures. Peter Mayle, who fell in love with Provence and made the world follow suit, was 78. Alphabetical mystery master Sue Grafton was 77. In developing shows such as Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue, Steven Bochco, 74, was instrumental in the transformation of TV storytelling in the 1980s and 1990s. Charles Krauthammer, 68, wrote brave, finely turned columns on politics and world affairs for the Washington Post.