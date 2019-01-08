Stern focused on email exchanges between Salvation Army officials and Basciano’s chief lieutenant that showed the two sides playing a game of chicken. Basciano was negotiating with the Salvation Army for access to the building next door so he could have it demolished. Eager to get on with demolition, he offered to swap another property for the present store; he felt the Salvation Army should accept that offer, or at least let his demolition crew on the thrift store roof to take down the remains of his building. Stern argues that the charity viewed Basciano with distaste because of how he earned his fortune: pornography. Salvation Army officials delayed resolving the dispute, and Basciano’s crew continued demolishing the building next door. Officials of the charity also failed to warn workers in the store — and shoppers like Plekan — about the imminent danger. Following tenets one might expect of a nominally paramilitary organization, Salvation Army officials testified that employees did not have “a need to know.”