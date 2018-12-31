This year is different. When Gilene reaches the capital, one of the gladiators sees through her illusion and recognizes her. As champion, Azarion gets to have one of the women for the evening, and he chooses Gilene. Alone later in his cell, he shocks her by saying he has seen her returning each year and wants her to help him escape his slavery to the Empire. He recognizes that Gilene can wield the power of fire and is immune to its danger. He forces her compliance by threatening to expose her deception, leaving her family and village open to deadly retaliation from the Empire.