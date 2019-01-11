Yes, this is a romance, but it is also a novel about a young woman finding herself, figuring out the difference between what she wants to do with her life and what others want. Though things unfold at a rather breakneck speed — job offers within minutes, romances kindling with a few smoldering glances — the gorgeous weather, the tempting wines, the handsome son of the vintner and, yes, the resident dog all make for a charming weekend read.