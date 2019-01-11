This being Picoult, of course, there is a gimmick. She tells A Spark of Light backward; beginning at 5 p.m., each chapter jumps back an hour until it’s breakfast time. This has the effect of peeling back the layers of the characters and their motivations (the doctor whose mother died from a botched abortion, the undercover provocateur, the ambivalent patient, the girl facing murder charges, the gunman himself), but it also contributes to a confusion that’s perhaps reflective of such a traumatic incident. There’s a Janine and a Joy and a Bex and a Beth, and it takes a few moments to remember who’s who and what their backstories are.