Shapiro’s parents are long dead, as are their contemporaries and relatives who could have helped her understand why her biological roots were kept from her. Shapiro vaguely recalls her mother mentioning fertility problems, and it is this memory that leads her to the most interesting parts of the book — an examination of the shady world of fertility treatments in the early 1960s. Shapiro learns about the since-shuttered clinic in Philadelphia where was conceived, using her mother’s egg and the sperm of a medical student who is now a retired doctor in Portland. (Shapiro got consent from her biological family to use their story, but not other identifying information.) Equally engaging is the complicated relationship she forms with her newfound family, who tiptoe toward embracing her.