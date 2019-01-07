Megan Nicole O’Brien directs, with Gina Giachero heroically accompanying the singers on piano while conducting the onstage band. The cast, besides the leads, is a game ensemble of 11, playing multiple roles. They all have good voices (the standouts are Tim Hill as the Preacher and Nichalas Parker as the Sheriff), but the plodding script and undistinguished songs often fail them. The show is mired in chronology, dependent on “and then ... ” and the endless shuffling of script binders, lifted over the microphones and moved from music stand to music stand, seems particularly distracting. Distracting as well is the lighting (Amanda Jensen), which calls too much attention to itself as, for instance, it drenches Clyde in red spotlights as he commits murder.